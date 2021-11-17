Composite

The 12 South Tyneside areas with the lowest life expectancy for women

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:00 am

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in South Tyneside.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside where women have the shortest life expectancy.

1. South Shields West

Women in South Shields West have a life expectancy of 76.85 years

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Jarrow Town

Woman in Jarrow Town have a life expectancy of 77.13 years

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Hebburn North

Women in Hebburn North have a life expectancy of 78.76 years

Photo: Google

4. Brockley Whins

Women in Brockley Whins have a life expectancy of 79.32 years

Photo: Google

