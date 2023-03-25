The best massage therapists in South Shields - according to Google reviews

We all need some rest and relaxation from time to time, and a massage treatment can be a great way to do so.

There are plenty of qualified massage therapists in South Shields, offering a wide range of different treatments.

We have compiled a list of the best massage therapists in the town to visit, with a Google rating of 4.5 stars or higher.

There are many massage parlours in South Shields.

Neeya Therapy

Neeya Therapy, which is located on New Green Street specialises in a wide range of massage therapies, including Swedish Massage and Aromatherapy. Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has previously visited the parlour. They have a Google rating of 4.5 stars.

The Westoe Practice

The Westoe Practice which is located on Elizabeth Street. They offer various health and wellbeing treatments. They have a Google rating of 4.9 stars.

Thai Chaba

Thai Chaba on Fowler Street offers traditional Thai massage and has a Google rating of 4.9 stars.

Sabaidee Thai Massage

Located on Boldon Lane, Sabaidee Thai Massage offers traditional Thai massage, alongside various other facials and spa treatments. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

Inner Temple Spa

Inner Temple Spa, located at Mill Dam specialises in massage treatments as well as aesthetics, beauty and hair. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

Realign Hypnotherapy and Massage

At Realign Hypnotherapy and Massage, is a client-focused spa with a speciality towards hypnotherapy, delivered by a fully qualified clinical therapist. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

The Botanical Apothecary

On Westoe Road, The Botanical Apothecary offers aromatherapy and reiki, alongside massage therapy. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

Euphorx Beauty and Holistic Clinic

Euphorx on Westoe Road specialises in holistic therapy, as well as offering various spa treatments. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

The Healing Haven

The Healing Haven on Stanhope Road is an alternative, holistic therapist offering healing, tarot readings, workshops and courses alongside massage. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.

