The best massage therapists in South Shields - according to Google reviews
We have looked at massage parlours in South Shields with a rating of 4.5 or higher.
We all need some rest and relaxation from time to time, and a massage treatment can be a great way to do so.
There are plenty of qualified massage therapists in South Shields, offering a wide range of different treatments.
We have compiled a list of the best massage therapists in the town to visit, with a Google rating of 4.5 stars or higher.
Neeya Therapy
Neeya Therapy, which is located on New Green Street specialises in a wide range of massage therapies, including Swedish Massage and Aromatherapy. Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has previously visited the parlour. They have a Google rating of 4.5 stars.
The Westoe Practice
The Westoe Practice which is located on Elizabeth Street. They offer various health and wellbeing treatments. They have a Google rating of 4.9 stars.
Thai Chaba
Thai Chaba on Fowler Street offers traditional Thai massage and has a Google rating of 4.9 stars.
Sabaidee Thai Massage
Located on Boldon Lane, Sabaidee Thai Massage offers traditional Thai massage, alongside various other facials and spa treatments. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
Inner Temple Spa
Inner Temple Spa, located at Mill Dam specialises in massage treatments as well as aesthetics, beauty and hair. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
Realign Hypnotherapy and Massage
At Realign Hypnotherapy and Massage, is a client-focused spa with a speciality towards hypnotherapy, delivered by a fully qualified clinical therapist. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
The Botanical Apothecary
On Westoe Road, The Botanical Apothecary offers aromatherapy and reiki, alongside massage therapy. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
Euphorx Beauty and Holistic Clinic
Euphorx on Westoe Road specialises in holistic therapy, as well as offering various spa treatments. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
The Healing Haven
The Healing Haven on Stanhope Road is an alternative, holistic therapist offering healing, tarot readings, workshops and courses alongside massage. They have a Google rating of 5.0 stars.
