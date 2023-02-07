Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free food for children across South Tyneside this February half term school holiday. The rise of the cost of living has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2022, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

When is February half term?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The February half term break this year will run from Friday, February 17, until Monday, February 27.

The list of companies offering free or £1 meals to children across South Tyneside over February Half Term 2023.

Asda Cafe

All Asda cafes across the region will be giving kids the chance to eat for £1 all day with no adult spend required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons Cafe

Morrisons’ deal for kids is similar to Asda where all children can eat for free all day, every day over half term. The only catch is the deal is only available with an adult meal over £4.99.

Sizzling Pubs

As another pub chain getting in on the action, Sizzling pubs are giving kids the chance to eat for just £1 with each adult meal bought between 3:00pm and 7:00pm each weekday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sizzling Pubs’ only South Tyneside site is The County on Sunderland Road in South Shields, also the company has other pubs in Sunderland, Gateshead and North Tyneside.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children are able to get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country.

Although there are no Beefeater sites in South Tyneside, The Cinder Path on South Shields’ Hobsons Way is the region’s local Brewers Fayre site. Other branches can be found in North Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other companies which do not operate branches in the area are also offering deals with families able to travel for further options.

Bella Italia, which has branches in Newcastle and Gateshead’s Metrocentre are offering £1 kids meals with any adult main course from Monday to Thursday while The Real Greek in Newcastle’s Eldon Square is allowing kids to eat for free every Sunday for every £10 spent by an adult.