These are the best dentist practices in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews

Whether you’re happy with your dentist or looking to move to a new one, we’ve put together a list of some of the best rated in the borough by patients.
You can find a full list of NHS dentists in South Tyneside by visiting: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist/.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.