These are the best dentist practices in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Google reviews have revealed the best dentists in South Tyneside.

Whether you’re happy with your dentist or looking to move to a new one, we’ve put together a list of some of the best rated in the borough by patients.

You can find a full list of NHS dentists in South Tyneside by visiting: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist/.

1. South Tyneside's best dentist surgeries

These are the best dentists in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Alpha Dental Care has a 4.9* rating from 85 Google reviews.

2. Alpha Dental Care, Hebburn

Alpha Dental Care has a 4.9* rating from 85 Google reviews. | Google Maps

St Michael's Dental Practice has a 4.9* rating from 79 Google reviews.

3. St Michael's Dental Practice, South Shields

St Michael's Dental Practice has a 4.9* rating from 79 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Cleadon Dental Practice has a 4.9* rating from 27 Google reviews.

4. Cleadon Dental Practice, Cleadon

Cleadon Dental Practice has a 4.9* rating from 27 Google reviews. | Google Maps

