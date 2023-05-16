News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

These are the top rated GP practices in South Tyneside as rated by patients

See how your GP ranks compared to others in the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 16th May 2023, 15:57 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, inlcuding those across South Tyneside, and we’ve put together the full list of the top rated options.

Many services in the area have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across South Tyneside.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in South Tyneside.

1. Collage Maker-16-May-2023-03-41-PM-4336.jpg

These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in South Tyneside. Photo: Google/Photojoiner

Photo Sales
Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from four reviews.

2. Marsden Road Health Centre

Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields has a perfect five star rating from four reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hebburn's Glen Primary Care Centre has a five star rating from three reviews.

3. Glen Primary Care Centre

Hebburn's Glen Primary Care Centre has a five star rating from three reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wawn Street Surgery in South Shields has a five star rating from two reviews.

4. Wawn Street Surgery

Wawn Street Surgery in South Shields has a five star rating from two reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South TynesideGP practicesNHS