Top awards for two South Tyneside parks
Two parks in South Tyneside have earned national awards
South Marine Park, South Shields, and West Park, Jarrow, have both been given Green Flag awards, awarded annually by Keep Britain Tidy.
The internationally-recognised quality mark for parks and green spaces is awarded to ‘well-managed, clean and safe’ public areas – as research reveals that parks being clean and well managed is one of the most important qualities people look for.
The two awards are among a record-breaking 1,970 green spaces across the UK have been awarded a Green Flag Award, 83 more than in 2018 – and against the backdrop of funding cuts for parks.
Councillor Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “We know how important our green spaces are for both residents and visitors alike.
“I would like to place on record my thanks to all those people – including staff and our Friends groups who do so much all year to keep our beautiful parks looking their very best.
“This week is Love Parks Week which is the perfect opportunity to showcase our beautiful green spaces and remind people of just how wonderful and important our parks are. With the summer holidays about to start this is the perfect time to get out and enjoy some quality time with the family in our beautiful parks.”
The South Tyneside parks are two of a record-breaking 1,970 parks across the UK to meet the tough criteria demanded.
International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”
Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “We have awarded more Green Flags to parks and green spaces this year than ever before, which means beautiful, well-managed and peaceful spaces are accessible to more people than ever. But our message is use it or lose it. With around 27,000 parks and green spaces across England, Green Flag standard parks are still the exception.”