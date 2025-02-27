The most recent Government data shows more than twice as many people in Sunderland are dying directly due to alcohol consumption compared to the national average - rates which local health chiefs say are “unacceptable”.

The most recently collated data from the Office for National Statistics shows 29.3 people out of every 100,000 city residents are dying each year directly due to alcohol compared to just 14.6 nationally (England and Wales).

Sunderland has the highest prevalence rate for alcohol related deaths in the country.

The North East region as a whole also sees the highest rates of alcohol deaths with 22.6 of people dying due to booze out of every 100,000 people - comfortably the highest of any region in the UK.

South Tyneside doesn’t fair much better with the third highest prevalence rate in the country at 26.2 people/100,000 residents.

Newcastle has a rate of 22 people/100,000 residents, still comfortably above the national average.

The Echo contacted Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust who issued a joint statement that the rates of alcohol related deaths are “unacceptable”.

The spokesperson added: “Nationally, deaths attributed to alcohol are rising and we’re very aware of the troubling and unacceptable figures here in the region and our city.

“As health partners, we’re all working together on addressing the harms of alcohol and reducing its consumption.

“The harms caused by alcohol are complex and place a huge burden on individuals, families, and communities.

“Alcohol remains a key driver of health inequalities as well as being one of the primary causes of premature death, cancer, liver disease and heart disease.”

The figures are also of concern to Dr Neil O'Brien, chief medical officer at North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, which oversees healthcare in the region.

Dr Neil O'Brien. | North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board

Dr O’Brien said: "These figures are a stark reminder that alcohol causes avoidable illness and death in our communities. Alcohol now causes a million hospital admissions in England every year.

"The NHS is working with local authorities in the region with the aim of reducing alcohol-related hospital admissions by 20% by 2030.

“This includes hard-hitting campaigns led by Balance North East, strengthening alcohol support services and helping all our staff to spot opportunities to start conversations about alcohol and help patients get support.

"No matter where you live, there is help for alcohol problems, through your GP practice, local services or national organisations. Just having a conversation can be an important first step."

Sunderland City Council and NHS Trust chiefs feel more needs to be done nationally to tackle the availability of cheap and strong alcohol.

The spokesperson said: “We recognise how we need to see wider cultural changes so that alcohol consumption at harmful levels is less affordable, acceptable and accessible.

“There are many people in our communities struggling with alcohol and they are constantly surrounded by messages to buy alcohol and to drink.

“We are continuing our partnership work on reducing these harms and how lowering consumption brings health, wellbeing and many other benefits.

“We recognise too how we urgently need action at a national level to turn the tide and see measures which tackle the cheap, strong alcohol fuelling much of this harm, the sheer availability of alcohol, and the inappropriate promotion of alcohol.

“This national action is needed so we can reduce deaths, disease and hospital admissions, and help create safer communities.”

Commenting on the prevalence of alcohol related deaths in Sunderland and the wider region, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "For too long there has been an unwillingness to lead on issues like smoking, alcohol harm and obesity.

"Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of the NHS from sickness to prevention. This means prioritising public health measures to support people to live longer, healthier lives."