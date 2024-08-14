Underfunding: root cause of dental crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inability to access dental care is the single biggest reason patients now call 111, a local dental industry leader has revealed.

Jennifer Owen, Chair of the Northern Region Local Dental Committee including Gateshead and South of Tyne, said there were an increasing number of patients who have now had a number of years without any routine dental care.

As a result dentists were seeing high levels of dental neglect with corresponding high levels of gum disease and a rise in tooth extractions. Even more worrying were figures showing the highest ever number of referrals for sinister lesions and sepsis flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Owen was speaking to Healthwatch South Tyneside’s AGM at Hebburn Central. Addressing board members, staff and members of the public, she said the root cause of the problem was an NHS dental contract which was no longer fit for purpose.

Hard to access: NHS dental care

More and more dental practices were moving into more profitable private practice following a 22 per cent real terms cut in NHS funding since 2010, she said, meaning surgeries were having to carry out more complex treatment at a loss.

In response, 90 per cent of practices in England are not accepting adult NHS patients and 80 per cent are not accepting child NHS patients. Meanwhile, morale among staff in dental practices is at an all time low – as evidenced by comments on industry social media groups.

Fortunately the borough was bucking the trend, with 23 contract hand backs in the region since April 2023 – but none in South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second guest speaker was Anna Hargrave, Divisional Director – Community Services at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Jennifer Owen, Chair of the Northern Region Local Dental Committee incl Gateshead and South of Tyne.

With a more upbeat message, she explained in her presentation how the key focus for community services is now home first following hospital discharge, rather than patients going into a care home. This was very positively received by members of the public attending the AGM.

The two presentations were followed by a Q&A session, where a variety of issues were raised by members of the public. The event ended with a light lunch and the opportunity to network.

John Lowther, Chair of Healthwatch South Tyneside, thanked both guest speakers for their presentations and time answering questions from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was great to see a strong public turnout and positive feedback even if the news on the future of local dental services was somewhat downbeat. If anyone is struggling to access a dentist we would urge them to contact us for advice on practices accepting NHS patients or 111 if they need emergency treatment.”

Jennifer Owen, Chair of the Northern Region Local Dental Committee incl Gateshead and South of Tyne.

Healthwatch South Tyneside recently published its annual report for 2023/24 and its new Operational Plan for 2024-26 which identifies adult mental health, young people’s mental health, Pharmacy First and care in the community as its four key priorities.

Find out more at healthwatchsouthtyneside.co.uk.