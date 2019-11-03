Volunteers from South Tyneside MS Society with (l-r) group coordinator Katherine Elliott, local networks officer, Sheila Greenwood and admin and finance volunteer Les Greenwood.

The MS Society South Tyneside group has donated £2,000 towards the charity’s national ‘Stop MS’ fundraising appeal, which launched at the beginning of October and is its most ambitious yet.

The campaign is aiming to raise £100 million over the next 10 years, to find new treatments for the 100,000 people who are living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the UK.

There is currently no cure for the condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord, damaging nerves in the body and making it harder to do everyday things such as walk, talk, eat and think.

However scientists believe that new research could lead to treatments to stop the disability progression of MS and plan to be in the final stages of testing by 2025.

The South Tyneside group, which has around 50 members, aims to help those living with MS in the borough to lead a full and active life despite their diagnosis.

They meet every Thursday at Trinity House, South Shields for a weekly coffee morning and exercise class, as well as holding regular social events and trips out.

Over the past few months they have fundraised £2000 through a series of events to donate to the campaign and volunteers presented the cheque to the MS Society local networks officer Sheila Greenwood, from Kendal, Cumbria, at their weekly coffee meeting on Thursday, October 31.

“We provide support to anyone in the area dealing with the impact of living with MS now and felt it was really important to support this exciting Stop MS Appeal to secure a more positive future for everyone with MS,” said group coordinator, Katherine Elliott.

Sheila Greenwood, local networks officer for the Society, accepting the cheque commented: “Such donations are vital in helping us towards achieving the ultimate goal of stopping MS. The South Tyneside volunteers are a very active, welcoming group of people and we appreciate their efforts at a local and national level.”