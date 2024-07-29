Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is what you need to know 🤒

Four holiday hotspots in Europe have been hit with a severe form of gastroenteritis.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has identified the cause of the outbreak as Yersinia Enterocolitica.

133 cases have been reported so far across France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Norway.

Control measures have been implemented to help reduce the risk for further infection.

Holidaymakers travelling to France this summer have been warned about an outbreak of a severe form of gastroenteritis. Cases have been steadily climbing across Europe, with 133 reported so far, with further cases recorded in Belgium, Luxembourg and Norway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ECDC has identified the outbreak as Yersinia Enterocolitica, with it suspected to have been caused by raw milk goat cheese, which is a specialty from southeast France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Control measures have been implemented to help prevent the spread of the infection, but the ECDC have revealed that, “new cases may occur”, with a possibility that the reported cases “represent a small fraction.”

The south east region of France is most impacted by the outbreak. (Photo: Pexels, Pierre Blaché) | Pexels, Pierre Blaché

What is Yersinia gastroenteritis?

Yersiniosis enterocolitica is a common bacterial infection that can cause a variety of unpleasant symptoms including watery diarrhoea, sometimes with blood in stool, severe stomach pain, fever and vomiting.

Symptoms begin four to seven days after being exposed to the virus, with most people recovering within one to two weeks. However, it can cause severe illness in rare cases and require antibiotic treatment.

What caused the outbreak?

The ECDC suspect that the outbreak may have been caused by a raw milk goat cheese, which is a specialty from southeast France and have implemented control measures to prevent it spreading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public health warning has been issued in France, with the product in question, “Banon AOP 100g Etoile de Provence naked or wooden bowl”, being recalled due to the risk.

Yersinia infections are usually spread through eating or drinking food that is contaminated with the bacteria. This includes undercooked meat, unpasteurised milk products or contaminated water. It can also spread person-to-person, or through direct contact with infected animals.

What countries are affected?

Cases have been confirmed across all regions of mainland France, with Provence-Alpes-Côted’ Azur region the most affected with 57 cases. Across Europe, 133 cases have been identified so far, with additional cases reported in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Norway.

Authorities have warned that due to the distribution of the implicated products the “risk of contracting yersinosis is high” for those who have been exposed “before control measures have taken effect."