'We owe them his life' - family hails hospital unit which saved premature son born 26 weeks into pregnancy

Harrison Harrison, two, plays at home

Weighing just 1lb 3oz and the size of his dad’s hand, Harrison arrived into the world prematurely at just 26 weeks in September 28, 2017.

He spent five and a half months at Sunderland Royal Hospital where he was cared for by staff on the neonatal intensive care unit.

The unit cares for new born babies too poorly to go home.

During that time Harrison underwent numerous operations including heart surgery, laser eye surgery and hernia repair surgery.

But after 160 days in hospital the courageous little boy was allowed home with parents Claire and Chris Clark.

To this day he remains on oxygen and is fed through a tube, but he has come a long way down the road to recovery.

Mum Claire, 36, from Cleadon, said: “Harrison was born so early and was so tiny that no one knew whether he was going to survive.

“He was cared for at the Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Unit and spent 160 days there.

“He came home on oxygen and a feeding tube in March 2018, which he still needs.

“He is remarkable."

And now his parents have embarked on a fundraising mission for the Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Unit to thank them for caring for their son.

On July 12, dad Chris, 35, set off on a three-day 152 mile bike ride from Walney in Barrow-in-Furness, to Roker, along with friends to raise funds.

Their efforts have raised around £1,888 and more money will be raised from a charity event at Harrison’s christening next month.

Claire continued: “We owe the staff at Sunderland Royal Harrison’s life, if it was not for them he wouldn’t be here.

“We owe them everything, but we can’t buy a present that will show the extent of our gratitude, so we felt that the only way we could try to is by raising as much money as we can for the ward.

“Chris has completed a 152-mile charity bike ride over three days and we have set up a Just Giving page.

“The response we have had has been fantastic.”