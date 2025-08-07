More than one in 10 children under the age of five haven’t had their MMR vaccine 🚨

Measles cases have continued to increase across the UK.

More than one in 10 children under the age of five in England haven’t had the MMR vaccine.

Since the last report on July 3, there has been an increase of 145 cases.

Health officials are warning parents to get their children vaccinated.

Measles is highly contagious and can have serious complications. Parents are being urged to ensure children are protected with two doses of the MMR vaccine at the right time.

The latest data on cases in England from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that 145 measles cases have been reported since its last publication on July 3.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist, said: “The summer months offer parents an important opportunity to ensure their children’s vaccinations are up to date, giving them the best possible protection when the new school term begins. It is never too late to catch up. Do not put it off and regret it later.”

Cases of measles have been increasing rapidly. | Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

Is there a measles outbreak?

Measles cases have been on the rise since January 1. Latest data from the UKHSA shows that there have been 674 laboratory-confirmed cases reported in England, an increase of 145 cases since the last report on July 3, 2025.

Of those cases 48% (322) have been in London, 16% (111) in the North West, and 10% (65) in the East of England.

Why are measles cases still rising in the UK?

Cases of measles are still rising due to a global increase in cases combined with a decline in the uptake of the MMR vaccine. In the UK, vaccination rates are well below the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) target of 95%, leaving thousands of children unprotected.

How to check if your child has had the MMR vaccine

If you are unsure whether your child is up to date with their MMR vaccinations, you can check their vaccination Red Book or contact your GP practice.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “The MMR vaccine is provided free by the NHS and I would urge all parents to check their child’s vaccination records before the new school year or summer travel, particularly as Europe is reporting the highest number of measles cases in 25 years.”

The first MMR vaccine is offered to babies aged one, with the second dose given to pre-school children around 3 years and 4 months.

The UKHSA states that around 99% of those who have both doses will be protected against measles and rubella. Although mumps protection is slightly lower, cases in vaccinated people are much less severe.

Anyone, at any age, who has not had two doses of the MMR vaccine can contact their GP surgery to book an appointment.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of measles and how to get a MMR vaccine at NHS.UK.