The team at South Shields-based AIMS 360 have created a ‘digital twin’ of South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

The project means virtual visitors can tour a ‘an immersive and interactive digital 3D model’ of the entire museum, which is spread over two floors and tells the story of the borough's social, industrial, and maritime history from 4,000 years ago to the present day.

The new 3D tour includes museum displays, exhibitions, and nationally significant works of art.

A 'dolls house' view of the museum via the 3D model.

Geoff Woodward, manager of North and South Tyneside Museums for Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, said: “It has been wonderful to work with a local company to open up South Shields Museum even further to the online audience.

"Our new 360-degree digital tour will also help our visitors to plan their trips in advance, enjoy specific displays online, or simply explore all that South Shields Museum has to offer from the comfort of home.”

AIMS 360 is a new service which creates 360-degree tours of museums, venues, hotels, stadiums, arenas, cars, and a variety of other spaces and objects.

Aaron Kah, AIMS 360 Business Development Manager, said the company prides itself on transforming real-life spaces into ‘immersive digital twin models’.

The staircase at the museum.

“When the past meets the future – it’s been a fantastic experience working with South Shields Museum and incorporating our business services into the Museum’s business operations,” he said.

"Our AIM is to hopefully bring value to the museum and the town.”

He added: "The incorporation of digital tech is on the increase year on year and the museum now joins a host of forward-thinking businesses who are enriching their visitor experiences.

“Now with the power of 360 digital tech – the museum can be showcased worldwide and can now be enjoyed by those who may otherwise never have a chance to visit, with a simple click of a link. Therefore, truly making the venue globally accessible 24/7.”

Visitors from anywhere in the world can tour the museum's exhibits.

“AIMS 360 are delighted and proud to work on this project and are excited to see where it leads in the future.”

To take a digital 3D tour of South Shields Museum, visit https://southshieldsmuseum.org.uk/

AIMS is also offering South Tyneside businesses a discount on its services, and donating 10% of each booking from the museum.