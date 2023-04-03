News you can trust since 1849
6 things you’ll only know and remember if you grew up in South Shields

Many features of South Shields are now distant memories of the past.

By Holly Allton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

South Shields is a fantastic town, packed with amazing historical places and fond memories for residents.

The coastal town has changed over the years however, and here we have put together a list of 6 things you’ll only know if you grew up in South Shields.

From recent changes, to long gone establishments, how many of these do you remember?

Tommy the Trumpeter was a character created and performed by Ray Spencer - who is the director of The Customs House. Every summer for 25 years, Tommy’s Parties would take place, where children could join in fun party games in order to win prizes.

1. Tommy’s Parties

Tommy the Trumpeter was a character created and performed by Ray Spencer - who is the director of The Customs House. Every summer for 25 years, Tommy's Parties would take place, where children could join in fun party games in order to win prizes.

The building which is now home to Colmans Seafood Temple (pictured above), was originally built in 1931 and became known as ‘Gandhi’s Temple’.

2. Gandhi's Temple

The building which is now home to Colmans Seafood Temple (pictured above), was originally built in 1931 and became known as 'Gandhi's Temple'.

Clothing store Geordie Jeans was founded in 1978 in South Shields - going on to open ten stores across the North East. The King Street store closed its doors in 2004, and is very missed by the people of South Shields.

3. Geordie Jeans

Clothing store Geordie Jeans was founded in 1978 in South Shields - going on to open ten stores across the North East. The King Street store closed its doors in 2004, and is very missed by the people of South Shields.

The now closed building on Dean Road was home to Mecca Bingo in previous years, and before that it was a cinema named The Regent Cinema.

4. Mecca Bingo and Regent Cinema

The now closed building on Dean Road was home to Mecca Bingo in previous years, and before that it was a cinema named The Regent Cinema.

