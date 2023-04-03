6 things you’ll only know and remember if you grew up in South Shields

Many features of South Shields are now distant memories of the past.
South Shields is a fantastic town, packed with amazing historical places and fond memories for residents.
The coastal town has changed over the years however, and here we have put together a list of 6 things you’ll only know if you grew up in South Shields.
From recent changes, to long gone establishments, how many of these do you remember?
1. Tommy’s Parties
Tommy the Trumpeter was a character created and performed by Ray Spencer - who is the director of The Customs House. Every summer for 25 years, Tommy’s Parties would take place, where children could join in fun party games in order to win prizes. Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Gandhi's Temple
The building which is now home to Colmans Seafood Temple (pictured above), was originally built in 1931 and became known as ‘Gandhi’s Temple’. Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Geordie Jeans
Clothing store Geordie Jeans was founded in 1978 in South Shields - going on to open ten stores across the North East. The King Street store closed its doors in 2004, and is very missed by the people of South Shields. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Mecca Bingo and Regent Cinema
The now closed building on Dean Road was home to Mecca Bingo in previous years, and before that it was a cinema named The Regent Cinema. Photo: Shields Gazette