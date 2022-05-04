Call to nominate South Tyneside 'heritage assets' to help protect them for the future

South Tyneside Council is updating its ‘Local List’ of buildings, structures and places which don’t meet the criteria for national listing by Historic England, but are still recognised as being important heritage assets locally.

The Local Heritage List identifies ‘unlisted and non-designated heritage assets which have special local architectural or historic interest and contribute to the character of the area’.

It means they can be given special consideration when planning applications arise which may impact on the sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being asked to nominate pieces of South Tyneside heritage they feel should be protected for the future.

Examples already on the list include a cast iron drinking fountain in Boldon Colliery, Whitburn Village Green and the Mill Dam chimney which dates back to 1865 and serves as a monument to the former Swinburne Glassworks.

People are now being asked for their views on which buildings, structures, sites and landscapes they feel have community value and are worthy of adding to the Local List.

Louise Sloan, development services manager at the council, said anything from a garden, landmark or landscape to even street furniture such as a post box, statue or lamppost could be considered for the list.

“South Tyneside has such a unique and rich history and heritage,” she said.

Whitburn Village Green is on the list.

"No-one knows the value of local heritage better than the people in our towns and villages.

“That is why we are asking local communities to nominate what they would like to see recognised as a local heritage asset, what they feel should be preserved and protected for the future.”

She added: “This is a chance for everyone to have their say on what they feel is important, contributes to the borough’s sense of place or represents the history of their local area in some way.”

To be included on a Local List, a building, object or site must meet be of historic or architectural interest, have an association to significant figures or events, or ‘townscape merit’.

Chimney at the Mill Dam, South Shields.

New additions will join nearly 200 assets already featured on South Tyneside’s Local List.

These include the lion statue in Ocean Road, which is the last remnant of the Golden Lion Hotel, and the Al Azhar Mosque at Laygate, which was visited by boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Others include Carr Ellison Park in Hebburn, the Burton Buildings in Ormonde Street, Jarrow, and the Grey Horse pub in East Boldon.

South Tyneside has joined up with Gateshead and Newcastle councils to review their Local Lists this year, with a new website https://app.placechangers.co.uk/s/250 giving guidance and supporting residents to nominate sites.

Al Azhar Mosque, Laygate

People in South Tyneside can also make their nominations in person at two public engagement events.

The first is on Thursday May 12 at The Word in South Shields, between 10am and 2pm.

The second is on Thursday May 17, from 12noon to 4pm at Hebburn Central.

Organisers said members of local history groups and heritage experts will be on hand to support visitors with the criteria, lists of current sites and interactive maps.

The closing date for nominations is June 15, 2022.

The nominations will then be assessed and considered by an independent panel of experts before being taken forward for adoption on the Local List later in 2022.

Successful local list nominations will be included on the Tyne and Wear Historic Environment Record at www.twsitelines.info

The council said The Local List will also be incorporated into a National Planning Policy Framework document that enables authorities to review and update lists more frequently.

Louise added: “We are really keen to hear what other local heritage assets people feel are important. We would encourage all members of the community to get involved.”

To check whether a building or structure is already on the Local List, or for further information about the consultation or eligibility criteria, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/locallist or contact the council’s historic environment officer, Lucy Routledge on 0191 424 7952 or email [email protected]