Celebrations in South Shields' Ocean Road to mark 50 years of Bangladeshi Independence
Celebrations are taking place in South Tyneside to mark 50 years of Bangladeshi Independence.
Ocean Road in South Shields will take centre stage for the celebrations, which run from 12.30pm to 6.00pm with a packed itinerary including live music from local musician TRIXX, games, henna painting and stalls.
There will also be a parade, and local businesses will be open to serve food.
A street exhibition, which has been coordinated by art organisation The Cultural Spring, will also showcase artwork by students of Hadrian and Marine Park Primary Schools.
The event should have taken place last March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Ray Spencer, Customs House executive director, was determined not to let the milestone go unmarked.
Ray explained: “Last year I was chatting to some of the local business owners on Ocean Road and it really struck a chord with me that the pandemic had stopped any celebrations taking place. I realised that The Customs House needed to support our Bangladeshi Community on this historic occasion”
The Customs House have worked with other local organisations such as CREST, Sangini, Apna Ghar, Ocean Road Community Centre and The Bangladeshi Welfare Association to bring the celebrations together.
Ray added: “I really hope people from all areas come down to join in the celebrations. It’s going to be a brilliant day with something for everyone to enjoy”.
In addition an exhibition by the Srijoni Women’s Group, titled Amra Shobai Ekhanay – “We Are Here” - is taking place at The Customs House Gallery until September 18.