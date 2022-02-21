The Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum (CAF) used £9,117 of funding from its Local Neighbourhood Scheme which usually provides about £13,888 to each council ward make “small-scale environmental improvements”.

But in 2022 it was expanded to help other community organisations and the clock repairs follow a request from Boldon Colliery Heritage group.

The group is currently raising funds for a new memorial where the clock will take pride of place. The memorial will be dedicated to servicemen and women from the area, as well as to the Boldons’ mining heritage.

From left: Billy Robinson, vice Chair of the Boldon Colliery Heritage group, George Henderson, group chairman, Cllr Sandra Duncan, CAF chair Alison Strike and group member Sean Hudson.

The clock was originally on the old Co-op building. It later hung from the Royal British Legion in Boldon Colliery.

It is hoped the new memorial will be sited on The Square, next to The Shack Social Club. However, planning permission will be required for this.

Chairman of the Boldon Colliery Heritage group, George Henderson, said: “The clock is a historically significant artefact for the village and we are grateful to the Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum for having the clock repaired.

“When the memorial is erected, we believe it will enhance civic pride in the village and make sure we never forget either our mining heritage or the brave people who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.”

Chair of the Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum, Cllr Sandra Duncan, said: “The clock was given to the people of Boldon in 1956 in memory of all those people who lost their lives in both world wars.

“As such, it is of significant historical value to the village of Boldon and we were delighted to play a part in its restoration.”

The heritage group has already fund-raised more than £10,500 for the memorial from donations alone and is also planning to apply for grants to achieve their £150,000 target.

The next Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum meetings will be held on March 10 at 10am and April 14 at 5pm.

Call 0300 123 6633 and speak to the Neighbourhood Officer.

