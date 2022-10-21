Nine pictures from a day at Ridgeway Primary School in South Shields 15 years ago - were you pictured on the keyboards or playing football?
Sand pits, football trips, computers and music. Sounds like a great day at Ridgeway Primary.
We just love putting South Tyneside schools under the retro spotlight and this time it is the turn of Ridgeway Primary School in Park Avenue, South Shields.
Our photographer spent a day at the school 15 years ago and got all of these great pictures.
Are you in any of them? What about your friends or family?
Have a look and get in touch if you spot someone you know.
