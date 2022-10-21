We just love putting South Tyneside schools under the retro spotlight and this time it is the turn of Ridgeway Primary School in Park Avenue, South Shields.

Our photographer spent a day at the school 15 years ago and got all of these great pictures.

Are you in any of them? What about your friends or family?

Have a look and get in touch if you spot someone you know.

Time for sand Playing in the sand pit 15 years ago. Who recognises the two children having fun?

On the ball Practising their football skills. Remember this?

Keyboard skills on show Going hi-tech at Ridgeway Primary School. Who do you recognise on the computers?

Colourful in the playground Spelling out some memories from 2007.