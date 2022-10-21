News you can trust since 1849
A feast of 2007 photos from Ridgeway Primary School.
Nine pictures from a day at Ridgeway Primary School in South Shields 15 years ago - were you pictured on the keyboards or playing football?

Sand pits, football trips, computers and music. Sounds like a great day at Ridgeway Primary.

By Chris Cordner
36 minutes ago

We just love putting South Tyneside schools under the retro spotlight and this time it is the turn of Ridgeway Primary School in Park Avenue, South Shields.

Our photographer spent a day at the school 15 years ago and got all of these great pictures.

Are you in any of them? What about your friends or family?

Have a look and get in touch if you spot someone you know.

1. Time for sand

Playing in the sand pit 15 years ago. Who recognises the two children having fun?

Photo: sg

2. On the ball

Practising their football skills. Remember this?

Photo: sg

3. Keyboard skills on show

Going hi-tech at Ridgeway Primary School. Who do you recognise on the computers?

Photo: SN

4. Colourful in the playground

Spelling out some memories from 2007.

Photo: SN

South ShieldsSouth TynesidePark Avenue
