Nose's Point Seaham - a hidden gem?
We’re taking a look at some of the easily-overlooked attractions right on our doorstep.
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 11:00 am
This week, Nose’s Point which is just south of Seaham is our focus.
It was once the location of Dawdon Colliery – the mainstay of Dawdon’s economy.
Waste from the colliery was dumped onto blast beach below causing huge environmental damage.
Colourful rocks, wildlife and chemical pools make it stand out, and has also resulted in becoming a feature in films and tv shows as the land heals itself.