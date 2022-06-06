More than 100 people headed to the Hedworth Hall in Dean Road, South Shields, to be part of the event put on by the teenagers to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

The party was the idea of the Northumbria Police cadets, who alongside the venue's staff, dressed the room as well as served up a high tea for those in attendance.

The event opened with live footage shown on the big screen of the fly over of Buckingham Palace before guests were invited to join in with the national anthem.,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cadets host a jubilee party for older people at Hedworth Hall.

A jubilee themed quiz was hosted by DJ Andy ahead of a performance by members of Choirmaster who performed a medley of songs which had people clapping and singing along.

Following a high tea served to tables by the police cadets supported by staff, a game of bingo took place before the afternoon ended with a disco which saw the dance floor packed as police cadets showcased their dance moves alongside party-goers.

Renna McGurran, from South Tyneside Association for Pensioners, based at The Royal British Legion, said: “On behalf of the group, we would like to thank the Hedworth Hall and the police cadets, it has been absolutely fantastic and everyone has thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The police cadets and the staff have really done themselves proud.”

Moira Wallace added: “I have had such a wonderful time, it has been very nice. Everyone has been lovely and it's been a really good day.”

Police cadets host a jubilee party for older people at Hedworth Hall.

Margaret Moore said: “I can't thank everyone enough for putting on the party. The cadets have worked really hard as well as the Hedworth Hall staff. Thank you so much for a fantastic day.”

The event, which was supported by the Canny Chocolate Company who provided sample chocolates for all guests, also raised £100 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, a charity chosen by the police cadets to benefit from cash raised by the game of bingo.

The charity, created in honour of South Tyneside teenagers Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack five years ago, supports young people to follow their dreams in sport or performance through the use of bursaries.

South Tyneside Police Cadet Leader, Gayle Muizelaar, said: “It was such an amazing day and we had so much positive feedback at the event about the cadets who worked really hard to help set the room and make the teas, as well as serve them.

“It was a great atmosphere from start to finish and it was great to see the cadets engaging with the older people, chatting to them and when the disco started encouraging them onto the dance floor.

“We would like to thank the staff at the Hedworth Hall for helping and assisting us in putting on the event, the DJ and the choir who performed on the day.

“We have a number of cadets who are quite shy, but they were able to chat easily with those at the jubilee party which has given them a huge confidence boost.