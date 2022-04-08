Take a look inside historic Northumberland mansion which has gone on market for £3.95m
Milbourne Hall, an impressive Grade I listed property which still retains the grandeur of a bygone era, has gone on the market.
By Jatinder Dhillon
Friday, 8th April 2022, 10:40 am
The mansion is thought to date back to 1807, features a separate carriage house offering a lovely, sunny place in the grounds in which to relax and unwind and comes with 24 acres of land.
It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker and has a price tag of £3.95 million. So if you win the lottery this weekend, this could all be yours...