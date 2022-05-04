Tell us about the events you are organising to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee - here's how to get in touch

Tell us about the events your are organising to mark Her Majesty's 70-year reign

This year Her Majesty marks her 70-year reign, making her Britain’s longest serving monarch.

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, meaning Brits will be given two days off work to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on February 6 1952, being proclaimed queen by her privy and executive councils shortly afterwards.

Her coronation took place on June 2 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London. It was ground-breaking in its own right – the first ever to be televised.

We want you to tell us how you are celebrating Her Majesty’s remarkable achievement.

No matter how big or small the event – tell us all about it.

Across the country, thousands of street parties, concerts, church services, sing-alongs, fancy dress events, dances and discos have all been organised.

Are you travelling to London for official events and in the hope of seeing the Queen at a public appearance, Then, let us know.

The Queen’s Birthday Parade – Trooping the Colour – takes place on Thursday June 2. More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional parade to mark The Queen’s official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

There will be the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday June 4.

It will bring together the world’s biggest entertainers to perform in front of Her Majesty the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Your event may not be as grand or elaborate but it is important to us and we want you to share the details and include you in our coverage of the historic platinum jubilee celebrations.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion and the opportunity to celebrate in your own unique ways.

Maybe your event is before or after the official jubilee bank holiday. We still want to hear about it.

Tell us what it is, where it is, when it is, who organised it and all the details of what is on offer.

You can let us know about your events by submitting your form via https://bit.ly/3KERl0l link.