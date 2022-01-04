Trivia Day - do you know all these South Shields facts?
Do you reckon you're a true Sandancer?
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:42 pm
If so, let’s see if you know every one of the facts about South Shields in this video.
We’ve rounded them up because January 4 is National Trivia Day – but of course, these are only the tip of the iceberg.
Check out our list of the 21 famous people who were born in South Shields – or celebrate the words and phrases that are only heard in South Shields.
And let us know your own trivia deep cuts!