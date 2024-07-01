Worldwide Recognition For Durham Miners On Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is 40 years since the last Miners’ Strike in this country. This is an event which had a devastating impact on so many families, particularly here in the Northeast, and has affected lots of local communities across the region.

The Durham Miners’ Gala is classed as the world's greatest celebration of community, international solidarity, and working-class life. This year’s event will take on extra significance and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Miners Strike at the 138th Big Meeting on Saturday, 13th July 2024.

There will also be a special commemoration to all the miners in the Durham and Sunderland coalfields at Beamish Museum this Saturday, 6th July in two performances.

Some people may not know that Ashington in Northumberland ‘was classed as the largest coal mining village in the world’. The famous Ashington & District Male Voice Choir, which was founded over 100 years ago, will be singing at Beamish between 11.00am to 12.00noon and 2.00pm to 3.00 pm. It is very appropriate that the Choir will be performing in the historic Miners’ Pit Chapel.

ADMVC at the Northumberland Miners Picnic on 08.06.2024

Kevin Lillie, the Choir’s public relations and stakeholder officer explains, ‘The Choir recently returned to the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic and performed ‘The Colliers’ Requiem’ at the Memorial Service in June, before the laying of wreaths. This was very emotional for the audience and the Choir. We are delighted that we will be able to take part in these concerts at Beamish, just before the Durham Gala, and dedicate our music to those men, past and present, who worked so hard under extreme hardships to support their families.’

‘The Choir is also pleased that some of our newer members recruited during 2024 will be able to join us in what are likely to be moving experiences in a special and unique environment.’

Music can be an effective and moving tribute. The words and music of ‘The Colliers’ Requiem’ by Derek Hobbs and Mike Kirkup were written as part of ‘Fell ‘Em Doon’, which was performed as part of ‘A Century of Coal’ at the Ashington Festival in October 1994.

“Let’s close the door, on what has gone before; Don’t look back, move further up the track; One by one, the mines have come and gone, one by one, now there’s none. We sing a Requiem for Coal and Collier Men.”!

The Choir will not just be performing ‘The Colliers’ Requiem’ but a selection of coal mining, popular and traditional male voice and Tyneside music.

A visit to Beamish Museum is always a great experience but why don’t you come along and help this local choir celebrate and recognise the achievements and hardships of so many in our region.

Ashington & District Male Voice Choir continues to recruit new members as it looks to build towards its 110-year anniversary in 2026 and ultimately 200 years. You do not need to have previous singing experience and you will be made very welcome. Singing in the Choir can be so much fun but also good for your health and wellbeing.