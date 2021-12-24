Travelling back to the early 1960s in South Tyneside. Does this bring back memories?
10 amazing photos of South Tyneside in the 1960s

You were singing along to Elvis and Helen Shapiro and watching Hancock’s Half Hour and Dixon f Dock Green on television.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:21 am

But closer to home, all of this was happening in South Tyneside in the early 1960s.

St Cuthbert’s Girls School had just opened and Round Table members were constructing a new children’s playground at South Shields Hospital.

Boldon Colliery Workmen’s Band and Hepworth’s new shop in King Street also got the attention of Shields Gazette photographers.

Re-live the memories by browsing through our archive selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Pictured at the dyeworks

The counter section of the Harton Dyeworks shop in King Street, with the conveyor belt in the background in September 1964.

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. On the spot checks

Ministry of Transport officials making on-the-spot test of private cars at South Shields in April 1963.

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Hard at work in 1963

Members of the South Shields Round Table at work on the children's playground which they were constructing at South Shields General Hospital in 1963.

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Dealing with the elements

Workmen take advantage of a calm day to clear away sand whipped wall high at the entrance to Shields Pier in 1962.

Photo: Shields Gazette

