10 archive pictures from Westoe Village Fair as we get ready for the 2022 spectacle

Are you ready for stalls, entertainment, food and more. It’s all on the way on Saturday and to get you in the spirit of the occasion, we are looking back at 10 great scenes from the fair in the past
We’ve got reminders from 2003, 2005, 2008, 2017, 2018, and plenty more. So what are you waiting for!
Enjoy the memories and make sure you have a great time at this year’s fete.
1. Springing back to 2003
So much to see at the fete. Were you there in 2003?
Photo: TR
2. Drumming up memories
The Colours Steel Pan School perform at Westoe Village Fair last year.
Photo: Tim Richardson
3. Blowing the trumpet for Westoe
What's all this then? It's the fete in 2003 and we hope this great photo brings back wonderful memories.
Photo: TR
4. Cheeky!
In a light-hearted mood at the fete in 2008.
Photo: SN