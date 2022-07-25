Let's have fun as we take a trip back to 2004. Photos: Wayne Groves.
10 great photos from Coast which have remained unseen since 2004

Can it really have been 18 years since these photos were taken?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:40 pm

It’s true and this great collection of images of Coast in 2004 can be shared once more thanks to Wayne Groves.

It’s an archive selection of a decade gone by and there are lots of faces for you to recognise.

So get cracking! Have fun as you relive the memories of a 2004 night out.

1. In the picture

How many faces do you recognise in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Flashback to 2004

Time for a photo but are you in it? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. Supporting the team

Supporting England at Coast. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Memories from 2004

Another reminder from 18 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

