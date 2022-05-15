Super social scenes from 2004 but are you pictured?
Super social scenes from 2004 but are you pictured?

10 great pictures from a night out at Escape in South Shields in 2004 - where has the time gone?

Yes it was really 18 years ago! How time has flown since these photos were taken at Escape in South Shields.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:55 am

Here are 10 pictures of people on a night out at the venue and they come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

Were you in front of the camera in 2004? Or is there someone you know in one of these great photos?

Have a look and re-live some great times.

1. Time to reminisce

Photo time but who do you know in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

2. npgz-11-05-22-retroescape-NEPupload

Pondering on the past. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

3. Boys night out

Time well spent with friends. Recognise them?

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

4. In the picture in 2004

All smiles in Escape. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
South Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 3