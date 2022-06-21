So many faces but can you spot someone you know? Photo: Wayne Groves.
So many faces but can you spot someone you know? Photo: Wayne Groves.

10 great retro photos to transport you back to a 2004 night out at Escape

Summer evenings, dance music and time spent with friends. What more could you want from a South Tyneside night out.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:43 am
We are transporting you back in time to a 2004 memory of a night out at Escape.

We have nine more photos to share with you from the venue and we hope they bring back wonderful memories.

Our thanks go once again to Wayne Groves for sharing the photos. Enjoy.

1. All smiles at Escape

Having a great time. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Nights to remember

What are your memories of nights out in South Tyneside in the early 2000s? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. Happy times

A trip back to 2004. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Are you pictured?

All pals together. Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

South Tyneside
