10 hearty retro scenes which show South Tyneside people in touch with their pirate side!

Arrgh you pictured in these photos which all have a South Tyneside link?

It’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day on Sunday so we dipped into the treasures of the Shields Gazette archives to find these retro pictures. They all show people dressed like pirates but can you spot anyone you know?

From Boldon School to Biddick Hall Infants, we have photos galore for you to enjoy.

So let’s sail through this archive collection and savour some scenes from times gone by.

1. Targeting a 2017 pirate day Captain Jack's Pirate Party's in 2017. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. The right formula for retro memories It's 2009 and here is science teacher Maxine Brown starting a show with a pirate theme, but who can tell us more about this Boldon School photo? Photo: sg Photo Sales

3. Pirates in the Biddick Hall playground Pirate day fun at Biddick Hall in 2006. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. Super at St Mary's CE School The children of St Mary's CofE Primary School were pictured dressed as pirates 15 years ago. Remember this? Photo: SN Photo Sales