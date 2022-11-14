News you can trust since 1849
Who do you recognise in these World Cup scenes from South Tyneside in 2010?
10 memories from South Tyneside in 2010 as England's World Cup journey gets ready to begin

The clock is ticking to England’s World Cup kick-off and we are in the mood for magnificent memories.

By Chris Cordner
39 minutes ago

Who remembers these great South Tyneside scenes from World Cup year in 2010?

We’ve got a mini World Cup tournament at Marine Park Primary, flags flying at The Rattler, celebrations at The Dunes and football strips from around the globe at Simonside Primary.

Have we scored with these memories from 12 years ago? Back of the net if we have!

1. Bagging a goal at Biddick Hall

This World Cup tournament looked like great fun at Biddick Hall Junior School in 2010.

2. Counting down at The Clock

Manager Norman Scott and his customers at The Clock pub in Hebburn were ready for the start of the World Cup in 2010.

3. Scenes at The Dunes

Roselyn Milne and Marie Scott were ready for World Cup fever at The Dunes in 2010. Remember this?

4. Super at St Oswald's

St Oswalds Primary School, Hebburn was right in the spirit of the occasion as the World Cup approached.

