Join us as we travel back to 2004. That’s when you would have found all of this night out fun happening in South Shields.

Were you out with friends in one of our pictures? Can you spot a familiar face from 18 years ago.

We would love you to browse through this selection which comes to us courtesy of Wayne Groves, and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Loving the smiles Such a happy time but are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2. Hats off to these two What a wonderful reminder of an early 2000s Shields night out. Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3. A reminder of 2004 Who do you recognise in this picture? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

4. Reflections from 2004 Another great reminder of 18 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales