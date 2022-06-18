A night out with friends. What more could you ask for. Photos: Wayne Groves.
10 more pictures from a night out at South Shields' Atlantic in 2004 - what are your memories?

The sun is out, the sky is blue and we have 10 Atlantic retro photos for you.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 12:13 pm

Join us as we travel back to 2004. That’s when you would have found all of this night out fun happening in South Shields.

Were you out with friends in one of our pictures? Can you spot a familiar face from 18 years ago.

We would love you to browse through this selection which comes to us courtesy of Wayne Groves, and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Loving the smiles

Such a happy time but are you in the picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Hats off to these two

What a wonderful reminder of an early 2000s Shields night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. A reminder of 2004

Who do you recognise in this picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Reflections from 2004

Another great reminder of 18 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

