How many of these faces do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.
How many of these faces do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.

10 more pictures from a night out at Viva in South Shields in 2008

Who fancies a trip to 2008? We do and we are going to Viva.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:53 pm

We have 10 more photos to share with you from a night out 14 years ago and they are packed with the faces of people having fun.

Are you among them? Can you spot someone you know?

The only way to find out is by taking a look through these photos which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

Our thanks go to him and we hope you enjoy the memories.

1. A colourful reminder

Fantastically floral at Viva.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

2. Fab four

Does this happy scene bring back memories? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

3. Cheers to the memories

Back to 2008 but is there someone you know in this picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

4. A night to remember

Does this scene ring a bell? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
South Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 3