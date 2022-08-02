Well, perhaps the chance to re-live it all by browsing through these photos which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.
They were all taken in Eivissa 17 years ago and show people having a wonderful time.
Were you among them? The only way to find out is by browsing through this photo collection.
1. Fun with friends
Having a great time. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
2. Happy times in 2005
Over to you for your memories of these happy scenes. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
3. In the picture
Smiles from 2005. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves
4. Cheers from the boys
Out with friends but who do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Photo: Wayne Groves