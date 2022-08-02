Lots of faces in Eivissa but how many do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.
10 more unseen photos from a night out at Eivissa in South Shields in summer 2005

A red hot night, partying in style and meeting up with friends. What more could you want from a 2005 night out?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:38 pm

Well, perhaps the chance to re-live it all by browsing through these photos which come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

They were all taken in Eivissa 17 years ago and show people having a wonderful time.

Were you among them? The only way to find out is by browsing through this photo collection.

1. Fun with friends

Having a great time. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Happy times in 2005

Over to you for your memories of these happy scenes. Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. In the picture

Smiles from 2005. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Cheers from the boys

Out with friends but who do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.

