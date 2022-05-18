Feast your eyes on these 2014 memories. Photo: Wayne Groves.
Feast your eyes on these 2014 memories. Photo: Wayne Groves.

10 photos from a night out at Manhattans in South Shields in 2014

Who’s up for a 2014 night out in South Tyneside?

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:58 pm

We are and we are doing it with 10 photos of people having a great time in Manhattans eight years ago.

Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, shared these photos with us and we thank him for the wonderful reminder.

All we need now is four you to take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Enjoying the evening

Such happy faces but do you recognise them? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Great times

Taking you back to a Manhattans night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. Time for a photo

Have you spotted someone you know in these pictures? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. So stylish

Looking great in 2014. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

