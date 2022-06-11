Enjoy these retro photos as we head back to 2004.
10 photos from a night out at the Deep Basement Bar in South Shields in 2004

Are you ready for a journey back in time to South Tyneside in 2004?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 4:55 am

We have a treat in store with 10 retro photos from a night out at the Deep Basement Bar 18 years ago, when everything from birthday parties to friends having fun were all there.

All of these photos come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and we thank him for another wonderful set of images.

All that’s left to do is share some great memories of party time in 2004.

1. Fab five

Does this picture bring back memories of nights out in 2004? Photo: Wayne Groves.

2. Thumbs-up from the boys

All smiles for a great night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

3. Laughs galore

What a great photo! Recognise anyone? Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Bless!

Who do you recognise in this 2004 picture? Photo: Wayne Groves.

