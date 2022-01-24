We hope these Hedworth Lane Primary School scenes will bring back happy memories.
10 photos from Hedworth Lane Primary School - from bike blinging to sign language!

Were you blinging your bike in the school yard or using sign language in the classroom?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 24th January 2022, 1:28 pm

Chances are you were a pupil at Hedworth Lane Primary School in years gone by – and we have the archive photos to remind you of it!

We are take a look at photos from Hedworth Lane in years gone by at a time when it is back in the news.

That’s thanks to talented ten-year-old Isabella Mowatt who won a prize for the school in Boldon after entering a national poetry competition run by Reading Solutions, an online reading development programme.

We wanted to remind you of other Hedworth Lane scenes including the day the children put on fancy dress to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary in 2013.

There’s also a look back to a book reading session in 2011 and the day children planted a time capsule. Take a look.

1. Time to celebrate

Hedworth Lane Primary School celebrated it's 100th anniversary with a look back through the decades in 2013. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Blinging your bike

A bling your bike event was held at Hedworth Lane Primary School in 2014. Were you there?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Signing in 2015

Pupils taking part in a Sign to Sing event 7 years ago. Who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Red Nose fun in 2015

Youngsters from Hedworth Lane Primary School looking the part for Red Nose Day 7 years ago.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

