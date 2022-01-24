10 photos from Hedworth Lane Primary School - from bike blinging to sign language!

Chances are you were a pupil at Hedworth Lane Primary School in years gone by – and we have the archive photos to remind you of it!
We are take a look at photos from Hedworth Lane in years gone by at a time when it is back in the news.
That’s thanks to talented ten-year-old Isabella Mowatt who won a prize for the school in Boldon after entering a national poetry competition run by Reading Solutions, an online reading development programme.
We wanted to remind you of other Hedworth Lane scenes including the day the children put on fancy dress to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary in 2013.
There’s also a look back to a book reading session in 2011 and the day children planted a time capsule. Take a look.
