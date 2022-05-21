Faces galore but how many do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.
10 photos from nights out at Atlantic in South Shields in 2004 and 2005 - re-live the memories

Let’s raise a toast to these memories of a fabulous night out at Atlantic.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 4:55 am

We’ve got scenes from 2004 and 2005 to share with you and they come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

Our thanks go to him for such wonderful reminders of a Shields night out.

But now we want to know if you are pictured – or perhaps a pal of yours is in one of the photos.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. In the picture at Atlantic

Fun times on a Shields night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Fun fun fun

All smiles in this great reminder. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. Fun with friends

Who do you recognise in this great scene? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Recognise them?

Hats off to these memories from 2004 and 2005. Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo: Wayne Groves

