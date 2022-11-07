10 photos from the day you went for a cheer-leading world record in South Shields in 2008
Where has the time gone? It’s 14 years since this day when you tried to break a world record in South Shields.
Who remembers the Great North Cheer in 2008? It was an attempt by school children from across South Tyneside to set a new record for the most people involved in a single cheer leading routine.
We’ve got 10 Shields Gazette archive photos for you to enjoy. Are you in them? If not, see if you can spot someone you know.
