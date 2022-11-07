News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Such a great day but what are your memories of it?
Such a great day but what are your memories of it?

10 photos from the day you went for a cheer-leading world record in South Shields in 2008

Where has the time gone? It’s 14 years since this day when you tried to break a world record in South Shields.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago

Who remembers the Great North Cheer in 2008? It was an attempt by school children from across South Tyneside to set a new record for the most people involved in a single cheer leading routine.

We’ve got 10 Shields Gazette archive photos for you to enjoy. Are you in them? If not, see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Turning out in style

It was all for charity at Bents Park but were you in the picture?

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

2. Smiles from 2008

Happy faces in Bents Park. Recognise them?

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

3. Brilliant at Bents Park

Ready to perform in 2008. Recognise anyone?

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

4. In the picture

Having fun 14 years ago. Did you take part?

Photo: sg

Photo Sales
South ShieldsSouth TynesideShields Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 3