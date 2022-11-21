10 photos from the year when England, Portugal and Brazil fought out a mini 'world cup' at Bents Park
Imagine it. England taking on Brazil, Portugal, Nigeria and Australia in Bents Park.
It happened in 2010 during World Cup year, when schools from across South Tyneside played in their own mini version of competition.
St Bede’s, St James, Laygate and St Oswald’s were among the schools which put up a team for a great day of footballing action.
Question is … who won?
If you were there, take a look through these photos and re-live the memories.
