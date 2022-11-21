News you can trust since 1849
Memories from Bents Park in 2010. Were you there?
10 photos from the year when England, Portugal and Brazil fought out a mini 'world cup' at Bents Park

Imagine it. England taking on Brazil, Portugal, Nigeria and Australia in Bents Park.

By Chris Cordner
18 minutes ago

It happened in 2010 during World Cup year, when schools from across South Tyneside played in their own mini version of competition.

St Bede’s, St James, Laygate and St Oswald’s were among the schools which put up a team for a great day of footballing action.

Question is … who won?

If you were there, take a look through these photos and re-live the memories.

1. Midfield action

Battling for the ball at Bents Park.

Photo: IB

2. Saved!

Top goalkeeping from this star in the nets.

Photo: IB

3. Flying the flag

A great day of football and a chance to learn about countries from across the world too.

Photo: IB

4. Skilled on the ball

On the attack during one of the games at Bents Park.

Photo: IB

