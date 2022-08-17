10 pictures of A Level results days past in South Tyneside
The countdown is under way to this year’s A level results day.
We hope it brings joy to all students in the South Tyneside area as well as happy memories of those who were pictured in these Shields Gazette archive photos.
Here is a chance to re-live the day in 2017 at Harton Technology College and South Tyneside College in 2008.
We also have scenes from St Joseph’s Academy in Hebburn in 2007. There’s all this and lots more so take a look.
