10 pictures of A Level results days past in South Tyneside

We hope it brings joy to all students in the South Tyneside area as well as happy memories of those who were pictured in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

Here is a chance to re-live the day in 2017 at Harton Technology College and South Tyneside College in 2008.

We also have scenes from St Joseph’s Academy in Hebburn in 2007. There’s all this and lots more so take a look.

1. Happy times at Harton Harton Technology College A-level results day in 2017. Photo: Stu Norton

2. Back to 2005 Top results at St Joseph's in 2005. Remember this? Photo: CL

3. So happy in 2009 A level results day at South Tyneside College 13 years ago. Photo: sg

4. Top students Christopher Grant and Fay Buckingham were celebrating top marks in their exams at South Tyneside College in 2007. Photo: CL