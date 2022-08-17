News you can trust since 1849
What are your memories of results day?
10 pictures of A Level results days past in South Tyneside

The countdown is under way to this year’s A level results day.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:53 am

We hope it brings joy to all students in the South Tyneside area as well as happy memories of those who were pictured in these Shields Gazette archive photos.

Here is a chance to re-live the day in 2017 at Harton Technology College and South Tyneside College in 2008.

We also have scenes from St Joseph’s Academy in Hebburn in 2007. There’s all this and lots more so take a look.

1. Happy times at Harton

Harton Technology College A-level results day in 2017.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Back to 2005

Top results at St Joseph's in 2005. Remember this?

Photo: CL

3. So happy in 2009

A level results day at South Tyneside College 13 years ago.

Photo: sg

4. Top students

Christopher Grant and Fay Buckingham were celebrating top marks in their exams at South Tyneside College in 2007.

Photo: CL

