10 pictures of new starters at South Tyneside primary schools in years past

All 10 photos show children in reception classes across South Tyneside in years gone by.
There are scenes from Lord Blyton and Whitburn, Mortimer Primary and Boldon.
How about a retro reminder of classes at Ashley Primary and Fellgate too. We have all these and more so why not have a browse through these Shields Gazette archive scenes.
1. A lovely reminder from Lord Blyton Primary
Mrs Campbell's reception class at Lord Blyton Primary School in 2014.
Photo: TIM RICHARDSON
2. Wonderful at Whitburn
Whitburn Village Primary School in 2014 and here is Miss Dawson's reception class. Have you spotted someone you know?
Photo: TIM RICHARDSON
3. Excellent in East Boldon
Miss Egerton's reception class at East Boldon Infants School gets our attention in this 2014 photo.
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Reminders from Mortimer Primary
Mortimer Primary School in 2014 and here is Miss Hall's reception class.
Photo: Tim Richardson