Let’s toast the day with a look back at scenes from St Oswald’s RC Primary School, Marine Park Primary, the Clock pub, and the Gainsborough Avenue Day Centre.
We also have reflections on the annual parade with reminders from 1995, 2006 and 2007.
So join us as we turn back the clock for lots of memories.
1. Brilliant at Bede's World
St Georges Day at Bedes World. Can you spot someone you know among the spectators in 2013?
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Music in the market place
A St Georges Day festival brought lots of fun and entertainment in South Shields' market place pubs in 2011.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. On parade in 2007
The St George's Day parade in King Street 15 years ago. Did you take part?
Photo: RL
4. Marvellous at Marine Park Primary
A day at South Marine Park was the treat for these pupils from Marine Park Primary School on St George's Day in 2010.
Photo: SN