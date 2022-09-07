10 reminders of South Tyneside cinema's of the past. Popcorn or ice cream anyone?

And here are 10 movie memories for you to enjoy as we step back in time in South Tyneside.
Whether it was the Rex or the Regent, the Gaumont or the Savoy, we have memories of them all.
1. Behind the scenes
Projectionist Jim McIntosh was pictured as he showed new equipment to newspaper deliverers in 1980 - but which cinema was this?
Photo: sg
2. Going to the Gaumont
Back to 1957 where Robert Mitchum, Errol Flynn, John Mills and Wilfrid Hyde White provided the on-screen entertainment in various films. Does this bring back memories for you?
Photo: sn
3. Showing at the Savoy
The Dam Busters film was showing at The Savoy in 1955 when this photo was taken.
Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Retro at the Regent
A classic at the Regent where The Inn of the Sixth Happiness was showing in 1964. Was the Regent a favourite of yours?
Photo: sg