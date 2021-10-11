10 reminders of the fun you had at the Best of South Tyneside Awards

And we thought we would remind you of what a great event it is with some reminders of the event in previous years.
The world has certainly changed since we last gathered to honour the heroes who make a difference in the borough.
So if you were at one of the awards nights from 2015 to 2019, there’s a chance you could be pictured in one of these Shields Gazette archive images.
Let’s re-live the memories of some great events.
And once you have done that, why not put a hero in the running for honours this year?
You can find out how to enter by visiting https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/
Page 1 of 3