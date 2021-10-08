Seasonal scenes for you to enjoy but how many do you recognise?
10 retro autumn scenes from South Tyneside - from falling leaves to stage shows

What a spectacular time autumn is – and look at the great scenes it has provided us with over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 8th October 2021, 2:54 pm

From seasonal stage shows to sports matches in the cold, Jarrow students creating an Autumn collage to Christmas lights going up. It has all happened during October in years gone by.

We have scenes to share from Simonside, Westoe, and Sandhaven beach. But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Enrolling in 1988

The Rainbow Guides enrolment ceremony. Pictured is Division Commissioner Dianne Burton, left and District Commissioner Jessie Whitfield with Guides in South Shields. Recognise them?

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Early signs of Christmas

The first Christmas lights go up in 2007 in a gloriously warm October night in South Shields.

Photo: IB

3. A cup derby to remember

South Shields inside right Swinbanks gets in a shot during the October 1955 FA Cup derby at North Shields but it was off target.

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Surf's up in 2017

Nick Jones was set to host an Autumn Beach Festival at Sandhaven Beach 4 years ago. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: Stu Norton

