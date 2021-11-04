Lots of Children in Need fundraising memories from across South Tyneside for you to enjoy.
10 retro South Tyneside photos to get you in the Pudsey spirit as Children in Need 2021 approaches

It’s that time of the year when we put the spotlight on Pudsey and take part in some fantastic fundraising.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:55 am

Whether it is sitting in a bath of beans, having your face painted, enduring a leg or chest wax or taking part in an auction, it has all happened in South Tyneside over the years.

How do we know? Because we have got the archive photos to prove it and here they are.

From Westoe Crown Primary School to the Ben Lomond pub and Asda to Jarrow School, we have it all.

So let’s re-live some great Children In Need fundraisers as we get ready for this year’s big day on November 19.

1. Wonderful in Westoe Crown

It's Children In Need day at Westoe Crown Primary but how many faces do you recognise in this 2009 photo?

Photo: SN

2. Hair-raising in 2006

Bearing up for this waxing at Danielle Hair Design in King Street were Jason Reay and Robert Erskine - and doing the waxing were Danielle Reay and Jennie Cook. Remember this from 2006?

Photo: IB Shields Gazette

3. Splashingly good in Hebburn

A sponsored swim at Hebburn Swimming Pool in 2007 raised money for both Children In Need and Grace House. Did you take part?

Photo: SN

4. Time for a bath at the Ben Lomond

Taking a soak - in a bath of food - were these people at the Ben Lomond in 2009. In the picture are, left to right, Neil Fulcher, Donna Campbell and Gareth Anderson.

Photo: SN

