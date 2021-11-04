10 retro South Tyneside photos to get you in the Pudsey spirit as Children in Need 2021 approaches

Whether it is sitting in a bath of beans, having your face painted, enduring a leg or chest wax or taking part in an auction, it has all happened in South Tyneside over the years.

How do we know? Because we have got the archive photos to prove it and here they are.

From Westoe Crown Primary School to the Ben Lomond pub and Asda to Jarrow School, we have it all.

So let’s re-live some great Children In Need fundraisers as we get ready for this year’s big day on November 19.

1. Wonderful in Westoe Crown It's Children In Need day at Westoe Crown Primary but how many faces do you recognise in this 2009 photo? Photo: SN Photo Sales

2. Hair-raising in 2006 Bearing up for this waxing at Danielle Hair Design in King Street were Jason Reay and Robert Erskine - and doing the waxing were Danielle Reay and Jennie Cook. Remember this from 2006? Photo: IB Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3. Splashingly good in Hebburn A sponsored swim at Hebburn Swimming Pool in 2007 raised money for both Children In Need and Grace House. Did you take part? Photo: SN Photo Sales

4. Time for a bath at the Ben Lomond Taking a soak - in a bath of food - were these people at the Ben Lomond in 2009. In the picture are, left to right, Neil Fulcher, Donna Campbell and Gareth Anderson. Photo: SN Photo Sales