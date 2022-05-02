Neighbourhood history but does it bring back memories for you?
10 scenes from Harton as we go retro in another South Tyneside neighbourhood

We are putting our archive spotlight on another South Tyneside community.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:06 pm

Harton gets our attention and we have 10 great images including a yoga session for babies, a banner group, a champion Lego building team and bulb planting.

We’ve got cricket, creepy crawlies and a VIP visitor too. Find out more by browsing through our retro collection.

1. Creeping back to 2013

Creepy crawlies and exotic creatures got the attention of these children at the St Peter's Church playgroup 9 years ago.

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Designs on success

The Harton Primary School winning Lego League team. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

3. On the ball in 2013

Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare Club general manager Billy Tindle on the centre's new 5-a-side pitch. Does this bring back memories of 2013?

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. Yoga for all in 2013

Baby yogathon was held at the Wellness Centre in Harton for charity 9 years ago. Have you spotted someone you know in this photo?

Photo: Tim Richardson

