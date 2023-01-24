10 South Tyneside archive jazz band photos as we get ready for National Kazoo Day

We’ve got Melody Makers, Fellgate Falcons, South Shields Blue Stars and Hebburn Heralds.

There’s the Marsden Coastliners, Cleadon Mariners, Hebburn Crusaders and more.

They’re all jazz bands which have made their mark on South Tyneside and we are celebrating them in anticipation of National Kazoo Day.

Okay, so it's an American celebration but we think you’ve got plenty to shout about closer to home.

There have been so many jazz bands of note in our area and here are some that we found in the Shields Gazette archives.

So let’s celebrate the USA’s National Kazoo Day on January 28 by singing up about our own local stars.

1 . Boldon in 1975 Julie Robson, Alison Ramshaw and Gillian Mountain, members of Boldon Colliery Highlanders jazz band, pictured in 1975.

2 . Hebburn Heralds We have headed over to Bents Park for this 1968 view of the Hebburn Heralds.

3 . Superb from the Squadronaires South Shields Squadronaires were pictured marching to Oakleigh Gardens, Cleadon for a display in 1977.

4 . A 1972 Marsden memory The Marsden Coastliners in the parade for the annual carnival arranged by the Blue Stars Juvenile Jazz Band at South Shields 51 years ago.