10 South Tyneside buildings which were demolished - but should they have been?
Scientists are recommending that demolition of buildings should be avoided – but how many of these structures should still be on the South Tyneside skyline?
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:32 pm
New reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling down structures, for reasons including the climate impact.
But we want to know which of these buildings you would still like to see in the borough if we could turn back the clock.
Would it be the Hebburn swimming pool, General Havelock pub or the old Jarrow School? All these are included in our demolition round-up.
