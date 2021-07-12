How many of these South Tyneside buildings should still be in the borough?

10 South Tyneside buildings which were demolished - but should they have been?

Scientists are recommending that demolition of buildings should be avoided – but how many of these structures should still be on the South Tyneside skyline?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:32 pm

New reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling down structures, for reasons including the climate impact.

But we want to know which of these buildings you would still like to see in the borough if we could turn back the clock.

Would it be the Hebburn swimming pool, General Havelock pub or the old Jarrow School? All these are included in our demolition round-up.

1. The changing face of Hebburn

Demolition works start at Hebburn Swimming pool and Hebburn Civic Centre. Does this bring back memories of 2016?

Photo: Stu Norton

Buy photo

2. Reminders of the classroom

The demolition of the former Springfield Comprehensive School in Jarrow in 2010?

Photo: TR

Buy photo

3. Brilliant memories of Brinkburn

Demolition of the former Brinkburn School, in McAnnany Avenue, South Shields in 2018. Did you go there?

Photo: Kevin Brady

Buy photo

4. The end of the pool

Demolition of Temple Park pool in 2019.

Photo: Stu Norton

Buy photo
South TynesideScientistsHebburn
Next Page
Page 1 of 3